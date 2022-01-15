Shopping Price Tops $17.45 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $15.52 million and $188,656.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $17.45 or 0.00040633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,536 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

