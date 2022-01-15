Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after buying an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,369,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $113,911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after buying an additional 2,368,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.