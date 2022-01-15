Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,277,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.