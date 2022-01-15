Shenandoah Telecommunications Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

