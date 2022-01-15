Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sharp had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

