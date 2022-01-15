SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of National HealthCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National HealthCare by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1,021.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National HealthCare by 555.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

