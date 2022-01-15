SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 36.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 58.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $32.65 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,430. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

