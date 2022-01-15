SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in MSA Safety by 22.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.91 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

