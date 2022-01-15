SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $551,000 in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 201,675 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 45.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 154,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $10.70 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

