SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE:CLH opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

