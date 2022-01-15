SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 79.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Noah by 175.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

NOAH opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.