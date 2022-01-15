Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.36. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 1,679 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $738.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

