SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner Sells 24,058 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,203,140.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48.

On Thursday, December 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $2,010,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

