Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 670.2% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 130.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

SNFCA stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

