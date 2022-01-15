Scotiabank Trims Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price to C$21.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

