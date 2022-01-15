Scotiabank Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

