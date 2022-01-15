Scotiabank Lowers Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CXB. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

