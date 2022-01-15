Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,170,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after purchasing an additional 550,261 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

