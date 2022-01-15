Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07.

