Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SOI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 271.50 ($3.69). 393,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,566. The firm has a market cap of £716.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($4.00). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.66.

In other Schroder Oriental Income Fund news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,066.82 ($2,805.51).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

