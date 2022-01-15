Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. FMR LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 126,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

