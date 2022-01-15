Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 126,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 96,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

