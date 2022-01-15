Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 92.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Argan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Argan by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

