Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

