Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.38.

SPOT stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

