Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,797 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.