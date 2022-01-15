Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 179,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

