Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,673 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 603,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104,401 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 360,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $25.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

