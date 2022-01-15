Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

SAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

