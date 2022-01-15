SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €142.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

ETR:SAP opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. SAP has a 1-year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

