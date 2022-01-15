Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €105.00 ($119.32) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €90.62 ($102.98) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

