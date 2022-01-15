Sanford C. Bernstein Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $564.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNH. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $500.54.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $468.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 33,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

