RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. RxSight has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. On average, analysts predict that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

