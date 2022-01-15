Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,103 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Brunswick worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 18.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 92,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

NYSE:BC opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

