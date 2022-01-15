Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,121 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Novartis by 3,751.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

