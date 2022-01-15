Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,857 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

