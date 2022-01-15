Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

EHC stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

