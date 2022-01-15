Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of ICL Group worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.