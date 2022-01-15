Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,089 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Phreesia worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

NYSE PHR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,262 shares of company stock worth $1,139,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

