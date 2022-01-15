Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $11.72 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.