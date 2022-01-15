Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $$107.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

