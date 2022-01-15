Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $$107.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $107.00.
Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile
