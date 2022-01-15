Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 122.7% in December

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,398,500 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the December 15th total of 1,077,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.1 days.

Shares of RYDAF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 77,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

