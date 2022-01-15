Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 122.7% in December

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,398,500 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the December 15th total of 1,077,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.1 days.
Shares of RYDAF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 77,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $25.11.
About Royal Dutch Shell
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.