Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) Receives $46.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS-A stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. 5,490,115 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.