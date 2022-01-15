Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($29.18) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,136 ($28.99) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.66) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,319.45 ($31.48).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,822.60 ($24.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,660.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,565.35. The stock has a market cap of £140.12 billion and a PE ratio of 41.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

