Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

