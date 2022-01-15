Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $175.00 Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $593,484,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

