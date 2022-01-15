Royal Bank of Canada Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $14.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $11,869,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

