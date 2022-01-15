Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

