Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$6.02. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 115,662 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,080.24.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.