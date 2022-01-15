Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ENVX stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

